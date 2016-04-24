De Gea is so good he's not human - Herrera

After his heroics in the FA Cup, Ander Herrera insisted "special" Manchester United team-mate David de Gea is the number one goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea helped United reach the FA Cup final on Saturday, saving Romelu Lukaku's second-half penalty as Louis van Gaal's side went on to beat Everton 2-1 in dramatic scenes at Wembley.

The Spain international, who was named in the Premier League Team of the Year for a third season, also denied Gerard Deulofeu in a second-half masterclass.

And Herrera was quick to shower De Gea in praise, saying his countryman is so good that he is not human.

"What can I say? I am not objective," Herrera said.

"He is the number one in the world. In England you know that but in the rest of the world they think they have better goalkeepers, but I don't think so. When we win titles or trophies I think he will be more recognised.

"He has a special talent. When you are born with that quality and ability, you are so lucky. The rest of the humans, we have to work more. You have to work harder.

"But what I like about him is that he is very calm, he has his feet on the ground. He doesn't change when it comes to these kind of games so I think he is number one of Spain and in the world and he is my friend so I am very happy for him."

Of De Gea's happiness and future at Old Trafford after his move to Real Madrid collapsed last year, Herrera added: "I think he is very happy in Manchester United.

"You can see that. If you are not happy in one place you cannot play like that, so it's easy to say that.

"We can be calm and optimistic, first because he is in a fantastic club and if we start winning trophies, it's easier to keep world class players."