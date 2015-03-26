De Gea stamp was accidental, says Skrtel

Skrtel has received a three-match ban following an incident late in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Anfield, with the defender making contact with De Gea as the latter went to gather the ball.

The Slovakia international will now miss games against Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

However, Skrtel maintains his contact with De Gea was not intentional and insists he does not feel guilty over the ban.

"It feels strange because we appealed against those charges and still I was hit by a three-match ban," Skrtel said via his official website.

"I didn't want to stamp on him. It was an accident and I didn't do it on purpose. I don't feel guilty.

"It was a long ball and he went towards me and I wanted to jump over him. Simple as that."