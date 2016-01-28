De Guzman leaves Napoli for Carpi

Jonathan de Guzman has swapped Napoli's Serie A title challenge for a relegation battle with Carpi.

Netherlands midfielder De Guzman moved to Stadio San Paolo on a permanent deal ahead of the 2014-15 season, but has yet to make a league appearance for Maurizio Sarri's Serie A leaders this term.

And the 28-year-old has now joined Carpi on loan until the end of the campaign.

Carpi are mired in relegation trouble and sit 18th, five points adrift of safety.

With De Guzman signing, Luca Marrone - who spent the first five months of the campaign at Carpi - has moved to rock-bottom Verona on loan from champions Juventus.