De Jong brothers joins forces at PSV

Dutch champions PSV have agreed a season-long loan with Newcastle United for former Ajax attacking midfielder Siem de Jong.

De Jong joins his brother Luuk at the Philips Stadion for 2016-17 as PSV look to turn their domestic form into success in the Champions League.

During his two seasons in the Premier League De Jong was beset by injuries and made only 26 appearances for Newcastle – seven of them starts – scoring twice.

The 27-year-old is still recovering from a hamstring strain suffered in pre-season, but hopes to be match-fit soon.

"I am very happy that PSV has come in for me," he told the club's official website.

"I am fit and can actually train with the group. In the coming weeks I need to work on my rhythm.

"It is also very nice to come to a club playing in the Champions League and fighting for the title.

"I am grateful to PSV."

De Jong's move will see him play alongside younger sibling Luuk for the first time and he is relishing that prospect.

He added: "I am really looking forward to it. It has been a long desire for both of us. It will be very special when it happens soon."