De Jong determined to add goals for Newcastle

The Netherlands international - whose brother Luuk spent time on loan on Tyneside last term - moved to St James' Park on a six-year-deal on Tuesday.

He joins a Newcastle side who only managed 43 goals in the Premier League last season, the fewest of any club in the top half.

And De Jong hopes to boost that tally next season as Alan Pardew's men look to kick on from a stagnant second half of the campaign last time out.

"I hope to bring a lot of attacking play and goals," he told the club's official website.

"At Ajax I scored quite a lot of goals as an attacking midfielder - sometimes as a striker - and I hope to do that here too.

"I want to help the team be as good as it can be."

De Jong has seen several team-mates move from Ajax to the Premier League and thrive in recent years including Tottenham pair Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, as well as Liverpool talisman Luis Suarez.

"I hope it can be the same for me," he added.

"They were really good players for Ajax. I played with all three of them.

"I hope to see them again soon. I will be playing against them now but it will be nice to do that and it is nice to be in the Premier League."