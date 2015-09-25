De Jong: Newcastle must stay united

Newcastle United attacker Siem de Jong has urged his team-mates to remain united as they bid to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

De Jong and Co. are winless and joint bottom of the table, only ahead of Tyneside rivals Sunderland on goal difference, following six matches without victory.

Newcastle also crashed out of the League Cup on Wednesday, ousted by Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday 1-0.

It does not get any easier for Newcastle, who host Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday but Dutchman De Jong told the Chronicle: "It's about sticking together and not getting dragged in.

"We're frustrated about the results but I will try to focus on the next game and we need to be a team.

"It might take a lucky goal or a lucky win to get the confidence up.

"It's difficult but we must stay together. Everybody is disappointed by the loss.

"We know we are in a tough period and we will have to fight to get out of it.

'We shouldn't drag ourselves in so deep but we are making things harder for ourselves at the moment."