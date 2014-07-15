De Laurentiis confirms Michu discussions

The Spanish striker has long been linked with the Serie A outfit and is expected to move to Naples on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

De Laurentiis has revealed that dialogue between the two clubs has been ongoing for some time, but stated that the switch may not be concluded until the start of next month.

He told Calcionews24: "Some situations will begin to unlock in the first days of August. We are not only looking for the name, but a profile that is useful to the team and the coach.

"Michu? Negotiations are well under way for months but there is still no agreement reached."

Michu made a big impact in his first season at Swansea, but endured a frustrating injury-plagued 2013-14 campaign in which he made only 17 Premier League appearances and scored just six goals.