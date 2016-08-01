De Laurentiis welcomes Milik to Napoli

Napoli appear set to complete the transfer of Ajax striker Arkadiusz Milik, as the Poland international joined the Italian team for a pre-season friendly.

The 22-year-old attended Napoli's game against Nice at Stadio San Paolo on Monday and an official announcement confirming the signing of a reported five-year contract is believed to be imminent.

"Benvenuto Milik," club president Aurelio De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter.

Milik will face a tough task to replace Gonzalo Higuain at Napoli after the Argentine left to join Serie A champions Juventus in a deal worth £75 million.

Napoli have made two major signings since the end of last season, bringing in defender Lorenzo Tonelli from Empoli and signing Italy international Emanuele Giaccherini from Sunderland.

Milik's management company also appeared to announce Milik will wear 99 at Napoli in a Facebook post published on Monday.

Ajax and Napoli are yet to formally confirm the transfer.

