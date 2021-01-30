De Reuck Sundowns bound as Maritzburg chairman confirms defenders departure

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has confirmed that defender Rushine De Rueck is set to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

The young defender rose to prominence with a breakout 2019/20 season which saw him win the Premiership Defender of the Season award.

He has continued his fine form this season and has been one of the key figures of the Team of Choice and has looked to have eventually earned his big move.

While Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have been known admirers of the defender, it appears that the Brazilians have stolen a march on their rivals with the capture of the young central defender.

According to reports De Reuck is set to start training with Masandawana on Monday after leaving Maritzburg United on Thursday, with Kadodia confirming the move to KickOff.com.

"Yes, it's true. He [De Reuck] has left," Kadiodia told KickOff.com.

Photos online of the 25-year-old centre-back already signing his contract with the Brazilians have down the rounds but Downs are yet to announced the signing.

DEAL DONERushine De Reuck has joined @Masandawana from @MaritzburgUtd.#FARPost pic.twitter.com/0BHktzwOCZJanuary 29, 2021

While Sundowns have been tracking the defender’s progress, it is believed that the tragic death of Moketja Madisha led to them dipping into the transfer market.