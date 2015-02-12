De Rossi admits he's considered leaving Roma

The Italy international is a one-club man and has made over 350 Serie A appearances since making his debut for in January 2003.

De Rossi, who earned his 100th cap for Italy last year, has followed in the footsteps of his father Alberto - who has been involved at Stadio Olimpico for the past 21 years as a player and a coach.

The 31-year-old's talents on the pitch have seen him linked with the likes Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past, but De Rossi stated that he and his father share a bond with the club that would make it difficult to walk away.

"At certain times there was a slight possibility of leaving, but deep down we [De Rossi and his father] share a love for this club and that's what keeps us going," he told UEFA.com.

"In modern-day football it's [his loyalty] an exception, there are a lot of things to consider now."

De Rossi has made 14 Serie A appearances for Roma this season, helping Rudi Garcia's men to second in the league table - seven points adrift of leaders Juventus.