De Rossi admits he's considered leaving Roma
Daniele De Rossi admits there have been times when he almost left Roma, but claims his deep love of the club convinced him to stay.
The Italy international is a one-club man and has made over 350 Serie A appearances since making his debut for in January 2003.
De Rossi, who earned his 100th cap for Italy last year, has followed in the footsteps of his father Alberto - who has been involved at Stadio Olimpico for the past 21 years as a player and a coach.
The 31-year-old's talents on the pitch have seen him linked with the likes Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past, but De Rossi stated that he and his father share a bond with the club that would make it difficult to walk away.
"At certain times there was a slight possibility of leaving, but deep down we [De Rossi and his father] share a love for this club and that's what keeps us going," he told UEFA.com.
"In modern-day football it's [his loyalty] an exception, there are a lot of things to consider now."
De Rossi has made 14 Serie A appearances for Roma this season, helping Rudi Garcia's men to second in the league table - seven points adrift of leaders Juventus.
