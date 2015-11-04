De Vrij out for six months

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij has been ruled up for up to six months after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury in Netherlands' 1-0 Euro 2016 qualification defeat against Iceland on September 3. He then featured for 45 minutes in the 3-0 loss to Turkey three days later, before being forced off yet again.

Lazio were initially hopeful De Vrij would not need surgery, but the Dutchman has now gone under the knife in Antwerp.

"Lazio would like to communicate that Stefan de Vrij has undergone surgery on his left knee at the AZ Monica hospital in Antwerp on Wednesday morning," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The operation, which was performed by Doctor Lagae, was a success and the defender's recovery process is expected to last an estimated six months."