Debuchy coy on talk of him moving to PSG
Newcastle United defender Mathieu Debuchy has refused to dismiss speculation that he will join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.
Reports have suggested that Debuchy could follow France team-mate Yohan Cabaye - who left Newcastle for PSG in January - to the Parc des Princes at the culmination of his first full campaign at St James' Park.
And the former Lille right-back has not ruled out a prospective switch to the Ligue 1 champions.
"I'm still under contract with Newcastle and I am focused on the conclusion of the season and the World Cup," he told Telefoot.
"After that we do not know what the future holds.
"But PSG is immense. It is a great club, I think it would appeal to all players."
Debuchy has missed Newcastle's last four games because of a groin injury, but expects to return in a fortnight.
"I still have another 10 days but it (his recovery) is progressing well," he added.
"In two weekends, I will be ready."
