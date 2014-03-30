Debuchy coy on talk of him moving to PSG

Reports have suggested that Debuchy could follow France team-mate Yohan Cabaye - who left Newcastle for PSG in January - to the Parc des Princes at the culmination of his first full campaign at St James' Park.

And the former Lille right-back has not ruled out a prospective switch to the Ligue 1 champions.

"I'm still under contract with Newcastle and I am focused on the conclusion of the season and the World Cup," he told Telefoot.

"After that we do not know what the future holds.

"But PSG is immense. It is a great club, I think it would appeal to all players."

Debuchy has missed Newcastle's last four games because of a groin injury, but expects to return in a fortnight.

"I still have another 10 days but it (his recovery) is progressing well," he added.

"In two weekends, I will be ready."