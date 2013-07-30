Debuchy wants forward arrivals at Newcastle

The France international joined the St James' Park outfit during the January transfer window and was part of a side that finished in a disappointing 16th position.

He expects a stronger showing from the team this campaign but would like to see reinforcements added before their curtain raiser away to Manchester City on August 19.

"I think we have a good team, a team that can win a lot of matches this season," Debuchy told The Northern Echo.

"I think we will be stronger than we were last season, although we probably need a few more players just to make the squad as strong as it can possibly be.

"If we can have one more striker that will probably be better for the team.

"That will help us because we have quite a small squad at the minute. I think it is important that another striker comes in to help us all out."