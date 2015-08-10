Decision delayed on Juve stand closure

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has delayed making a decision on whether to punish Juventus for alleged crowd violence during their defeat at Torino back in April.

Juve lost the match 2-1 and trouble in the stands saw a paper bomb launched at Torino fans.

Initially handed a two-match closure of the Curva Sud, which was reduced to one, Juve appealed further and sent the case to CONI.

The club maintain they should not be held responsible for the incident as it occurred in Torino's Stadio Olimpico.

On Monday, it was announced that CONI needed more time to investigate the issue, with a hearing set for September 3 to decide whether to punish the club.

Therefore the stadium will be fully open for the visit of Udinese in their first game of the Serie A campaign on August 23.