Decision on my Watford future will be quick - Flores

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores claimed his future at the club would be resolved quickly after his side suffered a 4-2 defeat against Norwich City.

Goals from Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo were not enough to earn Watford a result on a night when Norwich took full advantage of their defensive errors with some clinical finishing.

Despite the result, Norwich's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following Sunderland's 3-0 win over Everton, and Flores was left to reflect on the reasons his side had clinched safety earlier in the season.

He told BBC Sport: "If we didn't work really hard in the season then we may have been in Norwich's position.

"The level between Norwich and Watford is not too much. We recognise we have a good season.

"We have enjoyed the season and the teams at the bottom have fought very hard recently. We didn't have that pressure."

Flores has been the subject of speculation over a potential move away from Vicarage Road, and he has a break clause in his two-year contract that could be activated after the final game of the season against Sunderland.

Flores insisted supporters would not have to wait long for news, saying: "We will resolve my situation very quickly."