Manchester United want these two young English stars this summer

Manchester United will attempt to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, according to The Sun.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is expected to be named as United’s permanent manager ahead of next season, is keen to strengthen the Red Devils’ English core.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is United’s top target, and Solskjaer is also keen to bring Rice and Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford.

Rice, who recently made his England debut after switching his international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, has impressed since being drafted into the West Ham midfield early in the campaign.

Wan-Bissaka, an England Under-21 international who was left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest senior squad, has been one of the Premier League’s standout full-backs in his first full season as a professional.

Both players are valued at £40m, and it's thought that United would have to sell a centre-half in order to fund the purchases of Rice and Wan-Bissaka.

LIST The 50 worst players in Premier League history