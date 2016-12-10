Deeney: More to come from two-goal Okaka

Watford captain Troy Deeney says there is more to come from Stefano Okaka after his double in the 3-2 victory over Everton on Saturday.

Okaka marked his second Premier League start under Walter Mazzarri with a pair of goals, the first a brilliant flick with his trailing leg after Romelu Lukaku had put Everton ahead.

The Italy international added to a header from Sebastian Prodl in the 64th minute, with Watford holding on for the three points after Lukaku halved the deficit late on.

Deeney suggests it is a sign of big things to come from Okaka over the course of the season.

"The big man [Okaka] did fantastic today and that's his second start so he will build on it," the Watford captain told Sky Sports.

"We have a real powerhouse on our hands and he will cause problems."

Okaka admitted he has found a lack of playing time tough since his arrival from Anderlecht, but is confident he can continue to contribute positively.

"It was a little bit difficult in the beginning because for a long time I didn't play, but it was a fantastic game and to win is so important," he said.

"I know my quality and my team-mates know my quality. In Italy [before the 2015-16 season] I was injured, but when I was in the picture everybody helped me."

On his skilful first goal, he added: "I have scored three or four times like that. It's amazing."