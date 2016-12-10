Deeney: More to come from two-goal Okaka
Stefano Okaka opened his Watford account with a double against Everton, and Troy Deeney is confident he will build on the performance.
Watford captain Troy Deeney says there is more to come from Stefano Okaka after his double in the 3-2 victory over Everton on Saturday.
Okaka marked his second Premier League start under Walter Mazzarri with a pair of goals, the first a brilliant flick with his trailing leg after Romelu Lukaku had put Everton ahead.
The Italy international added to a header from Sebastian Prodl in the 64th minute, with Watford holding on for the three points after Lukaku halved the deficit late on.
Deeney suggests it is a sign of big things to come from Okaka over the course of the season.
"The big man [Okaka] did fantastic today and that's his second start so he will build on it," the Watford captain told Sky Sports.
"We have a real powerhouse on our hands and he will cause problems."
Okaka admitted he has found a lack of playing time tough since his arrival from Anderlecht, but is confident he can continue to contribute positively.
"It was a little bit difficult in the beginning because for a long time I didn't play, but it was a fantastic game and to win is so important," he said.
"I know my quality and my team-mates know my quality. In Italy [before the 2015-16 season] I was injured, but when I was in the picture everybody helped me."
On his skilful first goal, he added: "I have scored three or four times like that. It's amazing."
