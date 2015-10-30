Deeney receives 'surreal' Elton John call

Troy Deeney says he received an unexpected call from Elton John after scoring his first Premier League goal in a 2-0 win over Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.

Deeney struck two minutes before half-time to open his account in the top flight, helping Quique Sanchez Flores' promoted side to climb to 13th on the table.

Odion Ighalo has grabbed the spotlight with five goals in 10 matches so far this season, but it was his strike partner who was sought out by 11-time Grammy Award winner Elton John after the away victory last Saturday.

"He gave me a call after the game to let me know, congratulations on the goal and [he] wanted to pass his best wishes onto the team," Deeney told the BBC.

"People like my mum are buzzing [at] the fact that he's called me. I still find it a bit surreal that Sir Elton John can call Troy Deeney from Chelmsley. It's quite entertaining but a bit surreal."

The star-struck 27-year-old striker, who has notched 78 goals for Watford since joining in 2010, won't be keeping the former club owner in his list of contacts.

"Even if he did give me it (his number) I wouldn't save it out of respect for him. He's a legend, to have someone like that calling me is enough."

Watford are at home to in-form West Ham United on Saturday.