Deeney reflects on 'massive' win for Watford at Palace

Troy Deeney described Watford's 2-1 success against Crystal Palace as "a massive win" after he netted both goals for the Hornets at Selhurst Park.

Deeney, who went into the match having failed to register in six outings in all competitions, opened the scoring with a first-half penalty and later fired home an 82nd-minute winner after Emmanuel Adebayor had equalised for Palace.

The victory takes Watford into eighth place in the Premier League with 36 points - an impressive mid-February haul on their first season back in the top flight - but captain Deeney is still focused on securing safety before looking up the table.

"It is a massive win. We target teams in and around us to take the points and it was a well-deserved victory, and a well fought one," he told BBC Sport.

"I thought we dominated the first half, but when they got a goal at the end of the half we knew a reaction was coming so it was about managing that.

"We are just getting closer to the 40 mark, we will take that and keep looking up."

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes was key to his side's victory on Saturday, making several crucial saves prior to Deeney's late winner, and the Brazilian said: "We knew we needed to be sharp and play well and that is exactly what we did.

"The goal they scored at the end of the first half gave them a lift but we defended very well and took our opportunities.

"The most important thing is to avoid relegation, but I believe we can do more than that."