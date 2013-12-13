Defender D'Ambrosio set for Torino departure

The 25-year-old moved to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino in 2010, but has been linked with a host of Italian clubs as well as Premier League side Aston Villa.

The full-back has also been involved in protracted contract negotiations, with his deal due to expire in June 2014, and Cairo revealed talks over a new agreement have failed due to interest from elsewhere.

"It looked like we were heading for a simple one-year renewal," he told Tuttosport.

"Then things went cold and, in March, the player told me that he didn't want to renew. He changed his mind in October and we agreed terms.

"We shook hands with the promise that we would speak again. When we did that, the player then refused the extension as he had an offer from a more important team."

D'Ambrosio has featured in 14 of Torino's 15 Serie A matches this season, helping his side to seventh in the table.