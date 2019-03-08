Defender Scott Boyd extends Kilmarnock stay

Kilmarnock defender Scott Boyd has been handed a contract for next season.

The 32-year-old has signed a 12-month extension after making 24 appearances for Steve Clarke’s team this term.

The former Ross County player told Kilmarnock’s official website: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal at such an exciting time for Kilmarnock.

“I’ve been lucky to see the club grow on and off the field during my three years here and I’m looking forward to spending another season at Rugby Park.

“We’ve been on a fantastic journey since the manager arrived and I’m looking forward to recovering from injury and getting back on the field to see exactly what we can achieve from now until the end of the season.”