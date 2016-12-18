Defiant Bradley not backing down from Swansea challenge

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley has no intention of walking away from the job after a tough run of results to begin his tenure at the Liberty Stadium.

Since replacing Francesco Guidolin in October, Bradley has overseen a sequence of just two wins from 10 Premier League matches.

The Swans were beaten 3-0 at fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Saturday, leaving them second from bottom, only above Hull City on goal difference.

Despite their precarious position, the American remains defiant and will not entertain any notions of resigning.

"When I came here I knew what I was getting into and I'm not backing down from it now," said Bradley.

"That's the challenge. When the team has put itself in a tough spot, everybody has got to stick together during the toughest times and fight the fight.

"I put pressure on myself to see if we can get stronger and fight for points. I will continue to do that.

"I feel as though we put ourselves in a hole over and over and that takes a lot out of a team.

"It's been more a case of on-the-road matches and now we have two very big home games coming up [against West Ham and Bournemouth] and turn all our attention to them."