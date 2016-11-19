Defoe nets 150th Premier League goal

Jermain Defoe became the eighth player to score 150 Premier League goals as he struck for Sunderland against Hull City on Saturday.

Having previously netted in the top flight for West Ham, Tottenham and Portsmouth, the former England international has become a key figure on Wearside.

And Defoe's seventh league goal of the season - a fine individual effort on his left foot - put Sunderland ahead against fellow strugglers Hull.

He joins Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, Frank Lampard, Thierry Henry, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen in reaching the landmark.