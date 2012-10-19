Defoe praises unique Villas-Boas approach

Villas-Boas' side currently sit fifth in the Premier League – boasting a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford already this season – and Defoe has been quick to praise the approach of the man who many deemed to have failed in his previous managerial job at Chelsea.

Saturday lunchtime sees Villas-Boas come up against his old club for the first time since they dismissed him back in March.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard ahead of the game, Defoe emphasised the impact of the club's new manager.

He said: "The manager has been great with all of the players. What I like about him is that every game has a different approach. You know how exactly we've got to play, when we've got the ball and not got the ball."

Defoe's standing at the North London outfit has often not always been clear, with various rumours having suggested his departure in the past.

The arrival of Villas-Boas, however, seems to have revitalised him. Having started all seven league games so far this season, Defoe has rewarded his manager with four goals.

"Has he been good for me? Defoe asked. "He has been good for everyone. If you speak to any of the boys, they will say he has been fantastic.

"Every player knows their jobs and he has been brilliant."

By Chris Weatherspoon