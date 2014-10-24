Defoe refuses to put end to Toronto speculation

The England international striker's future has been up in the air since Toronto rejected numerous bids on transfer deadline day last month, with QPR reportedly one of the clubs.

Speculation is set to intensify once again when the January transfer window opens but Defoe, who has been ruled out of Toronto's season finale due to a groin injury, said he is unaware what the future holds.

"I can understand fans would be frustrated," Defoe told reporters on Thursday. "Because as a fan I think I'd be a little bit frustrated, not with the player but with the situation where potentially, maybe a player could be leaving, a player that's not been here that long.

"So yeah I can understand that but at the same time I think what people need to realise is I never once came out publicly and said I want to leave the club.

"In the end of the day, I don't know what the future holds, but I will say that I was desperate to get into the play-offs and it's something that I would love to experience."

Defoe has endured a tough time in MLS since arriving from Tottenham at the start of the season.

Some have questioned the 32-year-old's commitment to the club, which has hurt the former Spurs man.

"You read things, and obviously social media is powerful, and I see things from the fans. I try not to read it, but I'm only human," said Defoe.

"But obviously I want to read things, and you want people to like you, you want the fans to realise that you love playing for the club and you love football.

"I suppose it's part and parcel of playing football, and I'll take it on the chin. I'm professional, and as long as I know in my heart is that I'm committed then I suppose the rest doesn't really bother me."