Defoe returns home after bereavement

The Three Lions only flew to Eastern Europe on Wednesday, but the Tottenham Hotspur forward has had to make an immediate return following the family bereavement.

"Jermain will rejoin the England Euro squad in due course. There will be no replacement player called in," read a brief statement on the FA's official website.

Defoe's club Spurs also responded to the news on their official website: "Everyone at the Club sends their sincere condolences to Jermain and his family."

England face France in Donetsk on Monday.