Defoe's finishing is 'absurd' - Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is wary of Jermain Defoe's "absurd" finishing ahead of his team's hosting of Sunderland.

Defoe, 34, already has four Premier League goals this season, continuing where he left off in a fine last campaign.

David Moyes' men are battling and bottom of the table, and Defoe has four of their six league goals.

Bilic was full of praise for Defoe, who has returned to England in fine form after his spell with Toronto in MLS in 2014.

"He has come back from America maybe better than before, which is amazing," he said.

"I spoke with Niko Kranjcar, my midfield player for Croatia, who played with Jermain at Portsmouth and Spurs.

"As a number 10 he played with some good strikers and he told me that by far the best movement of a striker was from Jermain Defoe.

"You can see that when you're watching the game, when you're analysing the opponent, the freshness is there. It's still there.

"You talk about his finishing, it's absurd. He's got it, a clinical finish, so he's still a great player."