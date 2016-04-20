Deila to leave Celtic role

Ronny Deila will step down as Celtic manager at the end of the season.

The Norwegian was a surprise choice to take over at Celtic Park in June 2014 and he led the club to a Scottish Premiership and League Cup double in his maiden campaign.

Celtic are closing in on the defence of their league title this season, but Deila's position came under severe scrutiny when they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by fierce Glasgow rivals Rangers in Sunday's semi-final.

An enthralling contest at Hampden Park finished 2-2 after extra-time and Rangers - who will return to the Premiership next season - earned a 5-4 penalty shootout win.

The pressure had already been mounting on Deila following another failure in Europe, with Celtic failing to qualify for the Champions League and crashing out of the Europa League group stages.

Celtic were also knocked out of the League Cup by Ross County in the semi-finals and Deila has confirmed his intention to move on at the conclusion of the current campaign.

"It is vital that the club comes first and instead of me being the focus, hopefully now the team and the club can be the focus as we enter this final important period of the season," Deila told the club's official website.

"There have been some great times and I am delighted that we have brought some trophies to the club.

"I was delighted in my first year to bring our fans a league and cup double and enjoy some European nights at Celtic Park, and I am pleased this season to be well in contention to win another Premiership title.

"There have been some disappointments and times when we have not achieved what we had hoped for and I'm realistic and honest enough to admit that, but I know that the players, myself and my backroom team have always given everything we had to bring success to our supporters."