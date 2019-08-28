How Roma want to structure their proposed deal for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren – report

The Serie A side’s interest in the Croatian appeared to have cooled after they failed to agree terms with the Anfield club earlier in the summer.

But Corriere dello Sport believes that Roma are set to make a fresh offer with time running out in the transfer window, which shuts on September 2.

The Italian club hope that Lovren’s desire to leave Liverpool will help them push through a deal, as he is out of favour with Jurgen Klopp and yet to make an appearance this season.

Roma are interested in signing the centre-back on loan but want to avoid an obligation to buy clause being inserted and would prefer the option to buy.

The Croatia international’s wage requirements also need to be thrashed out as he wants a four-year contract with a high salary.

The Giallorossi are taking a cautious approach after making some expensive errors in the past, such as last summer’s signing of flop Javier Pastore, and don’t want to commit to a pricey long-term deal for a 30-year-old with a history of injury problems without giving themselves a way out.

Daniele Rugani of Juventus is also being considered by Roma but would be an expensive option.

