Del Bosque: Casillas and De Gea competing for Spain spot

Vicente del Bosque is keeping his cards close to his chest as he entertains the idea of either Iker Casillas or David de Gea starting in goal for Spain at Euro 2016.

Casillas has long been the undisputed number one for his country, captaining the side for their successful Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 campaigns.

However, after disappointing at the last World Cup in Brazil, and with De Gea in fine form with Manchester United, Del Bosque has a decision to make.

"They're both playing at the highest level", he told Radio Marca.

"I have the utmost respect for Iker, but that's not to stop David, who is playing excellently at Manchester.

"What is important is that we have two goalkeepers at the top level, either can play and we are sure he will do very well."

In the last international break, De Gea started against Italy, while Casillas played at Romania, with the two seemingly neck and neck.

"We wanted to play a game with each and that's what we did," Del Bosque said.

"The most important thing is that everyone is willing to come, that no player comes reluctantly, but with the greatest enthusiasm to try to play in the team."

Spain have friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina, South Korea and Georgia before kicking off their Euro 2016 campaign against Czech Republic on June 13.