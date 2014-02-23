Del Bosque cautious over Spain qualifying group

Winners of the last two European Championships, Spain will be expected to make light work of a qualifying group featuring Ukraine, Slovakia, Belarus, Macedonia and Luxembourg.

However, Del Bosque does not anticipate the other teams making life straightforward for his side.

Speaking after Sunday's draw in Nice, the 63-year-old said: "It's not as easy a group as it might appear to some.

"We are facing emerging teams who are young and strong.

"The cold conditions could play a role in the group because many of the trips will be to teams from the east."

Having been drawn alongside Ukraine, Spain face a trip to the scene of their Euro 2012 triumph.