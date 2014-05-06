Del Bosque highlights Netherlands threat

The world champions go in search of back-to-back World Cup titles in Brazil and will open their Group B campaign against the side they beat in the 2010 final.

Spain came through a hard-fought encounter in Johannesburg four years ago to win 1-0 thanks to an Andres Iniesta strike in extra time.

While there will be plenty of personnel changes from that game for the Netherlands, Del Bosque still expects the Dutch to provide a stern test.

"We respect the Dutch and the style they use, despite the changes of the past four years," he told NOS.

"That's the team that we have the most watched in the preparation.

"There are still major players associated with the very best clubs."

The Spain coach also played down suggestions of fatigue among some of his players due to the UEFA Champions League final featuring Atletico and Real Madrid.

Del Bosque's squad will likely include players from both clubs but the 63-year-old feels that it could have a positive effect.

"For us, football is beautiful," he added.

"It is an exceptional success and it shows that our clubs are in good shape.

"I think (Atletico) have surprised everyone. Only big optimists had thought that they would come this far."