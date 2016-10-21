Del Bosque: I rejected €10m offer from China

Former Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque has revealed he turned down a lucrative €10million offer to work in China.

The mastermind of Spain's 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 titles, Del Bosque has been out of work since vacating his position following the European Championships in France.

The 65-year-old, however, could not be tempted back into coaching despite China's best efforts ahead of Marcello Lippi's appointment, though it remains to be seen whether the offer was to lead the national team or a side in the cashed-up Chinese Super League.

"I can confirm that I received a 10 million euro offer from China, but I am unsure if that was for a club or for the national team," Del Bosque told radio station Cope.

"To be honest, I didn't pay it much attention."

Del Bosque added: "When I left Real Madrid I went to Turkey [In 2004] and did a good thing, was very enriching, but now would be hard pressed to leave Spain."

Champions League and World Cup-winning coach Lippi - who guided heavyweights Guangzhou Evergrande to three CSL titles and AFC Champions League glory - is on the verge of replacing Gao Hongbo.