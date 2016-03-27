Del Bosque: I would appear on periscope with Pique

Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque has no problem with Gerard Pique's regular activity on social media, so much so that he is willing to make a periscope video alongside the defender.

Pique has caused a stir on periscope, often taunting Barcelona rivals Real Madrid via the live video streaming social media tool.

However, as Spain prepare to face Romania in an international friendly on Sunday, Del Bosque threw his support behind the Euro 2012 champion and 2010 World Cup winner.

"If it's something which can generate a good atmosphere, give information etcetera, I have no problem with it," Del Bosque told Radio Marca when asked about Pique's use of periscope.

"There should always be a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and that's what we always try to have.

"Everyone's got their own ways of being and players like Pique give us a fresh, modern approach and that's good for football."