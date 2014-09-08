Del Bosque: Macedonia won't be underestimated
Vicente del Bosque is taking nothing for granted as Spain prepare to open their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign against Macedonia.
Spain host Macedonia in Group C action in Valencia on Monday and the defending champions are expected to record a comfortable win, despite their horror showing at the World Cup and Thursday's friendly loss to France.
Macedonia are on a four-game winless run, having tasted defeat against Cameroon and China, while they were also held to a scoreless draw by minnows Qatar in May.
But Del Bosque - overseeing a new generation of players - is refusing to treat Bosko Gjurovski's men lightly as he looks set to name a strong side for the clash at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, with goalkeeper Iker Casillas to return after watching on against France.
"Well, in the first place this it is a very important game for us so Casillas will play," said Del Bosque.
"We know that in these campaigns with qualifying groups, mistakes are very dangerous and there isn't a margin for error.
"We want to start off this tournament well, and not underestimate any national team.
"They haven't won too much, but they have always been a very difficult opponent for their rivals. There has never been much between Macedonia and the team they are playing."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.