Del Bosque: No dressing room rifts with Spain

Spain crashed out of the World Cup with a whimper as the defending champions were unable to progress beyond the group stage in Brazil.

Having been crowned world champions four years ago and won back-to-back European Championships, it came as a major surprise to see Spain struggle and they are now rebuilding with a new-look side following the retirement of Xavi, Xabi Alonso and David Villa.

The Spanish Football Federation kept faith with Del Bosque despite their poor showing in Brazil and the experienced coach has dismissed talk of dressing room rifts being a cause of Spain's fall from grace.

"A manager has to try to manage both human and technical aspects. Regarding human relationships we haven't had any problem," he told Perform.

"Just this period when Barcelona and [Real] Madrid were competing a lot and we had this bad experience. Currently it is just a bad memory. So we haven't had problems in the changing room.

"Then, regarding football there were some circumstances, maybe bad coach decisions, maybe players don't reach World Cup at their best... the thing is all these little things created a hole that made us impossible at least to overcome the group stage (in Brazil).

"But that's it, it was impossible."

Spain host Belarus in Euro 2016 qualifying on Saturday, with Del Bosque's side sitting second in Group C, three points behind leaders Slovakia.