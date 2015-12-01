Del Bosque noncommittal on Aduritz form

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque would not be drawn on a possible recall for Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz but acknowledged the experienced forward is enjoying a fine run of form.

The 34-year-old is the leading Spaniard in La Liga's scoring charts so far this season with 10 goals from 13 appearances - trailing only Barcelona pair Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Aduriz followed his brace against Augsburg last Thursday with a hat-trick in the win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, prompting suggestions of a potential recall to the national side, having earned just one international cap, a goalless substitute appearance in a 3-1 win over Lithuania in 2010.

Spain are next in action in March with friendlies against Italy and Romania prior to Euro 2016 but Del Bosque sought not to fuel the debate around the striker's national team prospects.

"Aduriz is playing great and is currently the top Spanish scorer in La Liga," he told reporters

"Very close to him there are others like [Real Sociedad's Imanol] Agirretxe or Lucas [Perez from Deportivo La Coruna]. Fortunately this year the Spanish strikers are competing with foreigners and that's very good for Spanish football.

"When there is a new call-up, Aduriz will either come in or not. In the meantime everything is speculation.

"In March there will be a new call-up but in January or December we cannot call up anyone. I'll have to wait."