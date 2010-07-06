Del Bosque quiet over Torres inclusion

Torres has started every one of Spain's matches in South Africa except the opening Group H defeat to Switzerland, when he came on as a substitute, but has yet to find the net after returning from knee surgery shortly before the tournament.

GEAR:Get a Torres Spain shirt

"Tomorrow we will know who will be in the starting 11," Del Bosque said at Tuesday's news conference at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium, where the Spanish and Germans will meet in an eagerly anticipated repeat of the Euro 2008 final.

"The pressure on Torres won't influence him because he's used to playing at the top level and is a player who is steeped in football," he added.

"We'll play with those who we believe will be the most important and well suited to the occasion."

If Del Bosque decides to leave Torres on the bench, he has plenty of quality to draw from as a replacement.

Creative midfielders Cesc Fabregas and David Silva could come into a 4-5-1 formation with the in-form David Villa, who is the tournament's top scorer with five goals, as a lone striker.

Pacy forwards Pedro and Jesus Navas or powerful striker Fernando Llorente, who was widely praised for his performance after replacing Torres in the second half of the 1-0 second-round win over Portugal, are also waiting in the wings.

At an earlier news conference, midfielder Andres Iniesta said Wednesday's match would be "completely different" to the Euro 2008 final, when Torres scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for Spain in Vienna.

"It was a different situation with different characteristics in 2008," Iniesta said.

"I think both teams are coming into this match in good form and the desire to get to the final is huge," he added.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook