Del Bosque recalls Mata, drops Soldado

The Chelsea midfielder has been used sparingly by manager Jose Mourinho this season and missed Spain's last three games due to the lack of match action, but will form part of a 23-man squad for the final two qualifiers on October 11 and 15.

Atletico Madrid duo Mario Suarez and Koke both retain their places along with Real Madrid playmaker Isco, although there is no place for Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado, with David Villa likely to take his place in the starting XI.

Soldado scored in Spain's 2-2 draw with Chile last time out, while Jesus Navas, who also scored in that game, is named in the squad, as is Manchester City team-mate Alvaro Negredo.

Alberto Moreno of Sevilla has been handed his first call-up, with Juanfran and Gerard Pique also returning at the back for the Group I fixtures.

Del Bosque has had to deal with a number of injury concerns as the likes of Xabi Alonso, Jordi Alba, Santi Cazorla and Fernando Torres are all absent.

As expected, Atletico's Diego Costa failed to make the squad as the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are yet to recieve confirmation he can represent Spain, having previously featured in a friendly for Brazil.

Spain currently top Group I on goal difference ahead of France and have a game in hand on Didier Deschamps' men.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Jose Reina (Napoli), Victor Valdes (Barcelona)

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Ignacio Monreal (Arsenal), Alberto Moreno (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Mario Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Pedro Rodriguez (Barcelona), Jesus Navas (Manchester City), Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona).

Strikers: Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City, Juan Mata (Chelsea), David Silva (Manchester City), David Villa (Atletico Madrid).