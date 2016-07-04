Del Bosque resignation from Spain confirmed, set to stay on at RFEF

Vicente del Bosque's resignation as Spain coach has been confirmed, but the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is set to retain his services in a different capacity.

Following Spain's round-of-16 exit from Euro 2016 at the hands of Italy, Del Bosque announced his intention to leave the role.

The 65-year-old's departure has now been formalised, but the RFEF will ensure his expertise remains with the federation.

"The president of the RFEF, Angel Maria Villar, and the national team coach, Vicente del Bosque, have held a meeting in Madrid on July 4 in which the coach informed the president of the RFEF of his decision not to continue at the head of the national team," an official statement read.

"Angel Maria Villar considers Vicente del Bosque part of Spanish football's heritage and has offered him the possibility of continuing in the federation, which has been answered positively.

"This offer will materialise in the coming weeks."

The coach revealed on Friday he informed every member of Spain's Euro 2016 campaign of his exit, except for goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Del Bosque claimed he had fallen out with Casillas after he picked David de Gea as his number one in France.

However, Casillas took to Twitter to show there were no hard feelings, posting: "This morning, in the 'Ciudad del Futbol'. 25 years together, and more! A hug, coach! Good luck!"

Esta mañana, en la Ciudad del Fútbol. 25 años juntos y los que nos quedan! Un abrazo Mister! Suerte! July 4, 2016

Del Bosque took charge of the Spain in 2008 after Luis Aragones led them to the 2008 European Championship – their first major international trophy in 44 years.

The former Real Madrid coach built upon that achievement as the national team enjoyed their greatest period of success, winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Del Bosque stayed on following a group-stage exit in World Cup 2014 and, following Spain's departure from France, has opted to step down, as expected.