Del Bosque: There are no easy groups

Vicente del Bosque has denied Spain have received an easy route through to the knock-out rounds of Euro 2016.

The holders were pitted against Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia in Saturday's draw in Paris, with their opening game scheduled for June 13 against Pavel Vrba's men in Toulouse.

Del Bosque believes the extended tournament next year, which sees 24 teams compete, makes the whole group stage difficult to call.

"We have to give value to the opponents.," he said. "Croatia are very familiar to everyone, they're a great team. We have to do our best, to choose the best and we go for our third European title. It's a difficult group.

"I don't see any comfortable group. When we start to play I will tell you [if there is a group of death].

"It's a longer and more difficult tournament."

Spain are looking to become the first side to win three consecutive European Championships, with Del Bosque seeking his second triumph as coach.