Del Bosque unhappy with profligate Spain

"It hasn't been a great match. We had glorious opportunities and many opportunities so I think we should have won this by more goals," Del Bosque told reporters after the Group H clash at Johannesburg's Ellis Park stadium.

"I think we certainly paved the way to play against Chile ... (but) I'm not entirely satisfied," he said.

The European champions are still among the favourites to walk away with soccer's most treasured prize, but their shock 1-0 loss to Switzerland in the opening group game meant they needed a victory against the Central Americans to stand a realistic chance of reaching the second round.

Spain took early control against an error-prone Honduran side on a chilly night in Johannesburg and David Villa scored twice, but he missed a penalty and the Spaniards had many more chances.

Del Bosque said Monday's victory was not convincing enough and that similar form could be punished more firmly when they face the Chileans on Friday.

"In the game with Switzerland, we had greater harmony ... I think we were more vulnerable today," the coach said.

Man of the match Villa said the result was the right one "even if not as big as we would have liked".

"With 2-0 we have the same number of goals as Chile so as long as we beat Chile we are practically first in the group," he told Telecinco television. "We'll be more relaxed going into the Chile game. As long as we win we're in the next round."

