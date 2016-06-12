Del Bosque to wait on De Gea

Vicente del Bosque will make a late decision on David De Gea's availability for Spain's Euro 2016 opener against Czech Republic on Monday.

De Gea's name has been linked to a prostitution scandal in Madrid - the player has strenuously denied the claims - and Del Bosque will wait to see if he is in the right frame of mind for the game at the Stade de Toulouse.

He said: "We will see if the player is able to play. If not, we will take another decision without any problem.

"We have to think about these situations for the team. We are not going to think about just the goalkeeper. We are going to think about the whole team."

Asked if De Gea, or his likely replacement Iker Casillas, had been affected by the uncertainty, he added: "No, they are big guys - they are fine.

"I'm going to tell them at the same time as the others."

Spain exited the World Cup at the group stage two years ago in Brazil but Del Bosque admitted he had changed little regarding the team's preparations for the tournament in France.

"I can't see much difference from the World Cup two years ago," he said. "We trained very well two years ago, as we are now. There haven't been much differences in preparation, we have trained very well, despite call-ups being at different times.

"The players are in very good condition. There have been players coming in [to the squad] at different times, but we are ready to start the competition."

The former Real Madrid boss is expecting a tricky opener against the Czechs, adding: "They are a very complete team, very organised, very good at set pieces. We will have to think about them a lot - as we do with Croatia and Turkey.

"I'm always nervous, even though I don't seem it. We're not unbelievably nervous, but a bit tense and without that excitement we can't work."