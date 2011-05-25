Del Moral named in Spain squad

Del Bosque has rested Barcelona pair Xavi and Carles Puyol and will also be without injured Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas for the games in Boston on June 4 and Puerto La Cruz three days later.

Forward Del Moral, 27, signed a five-year deal with Sevilla this week after five seasons with Getafe and will join up with striker Negredo, who was overlooked for last year's World Cup, at the Andalusian club next term.

Del Bosque told a news conference he had picked Del Moral mainly for his versatility.

"He is in good physical shape, can play on both wings, has quality and is fresh," the coach said. "Manu has been working well these past few years."

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), Pepe Reina (Liverpool).

Defenders: Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Carlos Marchena (Villarreal), Joan Capdevila (Villarreal), Andoni Iraola (Athletic Bilbao).

Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Bruno Soriano (Villarreal), Borja Valero (Villarreal).

Forwards: David Silva (Manchester City), David Villa (Barcelona), Pedro (Barcelona), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Manu Del Moral (Sevilla), Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla).