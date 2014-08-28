Del Piero confirms move to Indian Super League

Del Piero will also serve as a brand ambassador for the ISL, which is set to run from October 12 to December 20.

The 39-year-old forward joins fellow World Cup winners David Trezeguet, Robert Pires and Joan Capdevilla in the competition, ending speculation that he was set to join Hungarian outfit Honved FC following two years with Australian A-League team Sydney.

Del Piero tweeted: "I'm pleased to announce that as of today I am a @DelhiDynamos player and ambassador of the new @IndSuperLeague"

He became a club legend during a decorated 19-year spell with Juventus and played 91 times for his country.