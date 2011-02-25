Del Piero offers to sign 'blank' Juve contract

"I've signed my first blank contract with Juventus," said the 36-year-old Juve captain, out of contract in June, said in a video on his official website.

"I'll sign my last one to wear this jersey blank too," he added after admitting to having been stung by rumours he was holding the club to ransom.

The forward, who has made a record 667 appearances and scored 280 goals for Juve in a career spanning two decades, has played a more peripheral part this season.

The Turin giants have struggled, scoring four goals from 12 starts.

"The driving force in my career has always been a deep love for football, for the Juventus colours and for its fans," he said.

"It's not about money. I've earned a lot in my life, though I could have earned more if I'd accepted certain offers."

The Bianconeri brought in forwards Alessandro Matri and another veteran Luca Toni in the winter transfer window, but Del Piero is desperate to play a part next season when Juventus will play at their brand new stadium.

"I spoke with the president (Andrea Agnelli) not about financial matters but my willingness to make myself available for next season," said Del Piero.

"My passion and my will to win that has been with me from the Viareggio (youth) tournament to the World Cup, not to mention Serie B," he added. "My ties to the colours and the fans cannot be measured in numbers."