Delaney agrees Palace extension as Adebayor is released

Damien Delaney has agreed a one-year extension with Crystal Palace that will see the central defender remain with Alan Pardew's side next season.

The 34-year-old's previous deal at Selhurst Park was due to expire at the end of the month, but Palace have opted to sign him up for another campaign.

Veteran goalkeeper Julian Speroni, 37, has also penned a deal until the end of the 2016-17 campaign despite only making two appearances last season.

Speroni joined the club back in 2004 and equalled Palace's club appearance record in all competitions – 388 – on the final day of the 2015-16 Premier League campaign.

However, there were no new deals for five of Pardew's squad, including strikers Emmanuel Adebayor and Marouane Chamakh.

Adebayor arrived at Palace in January on a short-term deal and only scored once in his 15 appearances, while Chamakh failed to register in 10 league outings.

Defenders Adrian Mariappa, Brede Hangeland and Paddy McCarthy will also leave when their current contracts expire.