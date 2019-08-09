Dele Alli misses season opener for Tottenham

Tottenham will be without Dele Alli for the Premier League opener with Aston Villa as he nurses a hamstring injury.

New signing Ryan Sessegnon also has a hamstring injury and will not play but fellow new recruits Tanguy N’Dombele and Giovani Lo Celso could make their debuts.

Ben Davies (groin) misses out while Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth are serving suspensions carried over from last season.

Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Victor Wanyama are back in training and could be involved.

Aston Villa could hand Tom Heaton, Matt Targett, Jota, Trezeguet and Ezri Konsa their debuts.

Villa signed 12 players in the summer, including making loans for Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi permanent.

James Chester is the only absentee for boss Dean Smith as he is out with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Aurier, Dier, Alderwerield, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, N’Dombele, Winks, Sissoko, Wanyama, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Skipp, Lamela, Nkoudou, Moura, Parrott.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Steer, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Engles, Guilbert Taylor, Elmohamady, Landsbury, McGinn, Hourihane, Grealish, Jota, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Luiz, Nakamba, Wesley, Kodjia, Davis.