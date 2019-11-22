Delph and Bernard set to be absent again as Everton host Norwich

Fabian Delph and Bernard are both unlikely to return to action in Saturday’s home game against Norwich.

Delph has been sidelined due to a hamstring strain and forward Bernard has been out since sustaining a knee injury in last month’s defeat at Brighton.

Striker Cenk Tosun is expected to recover in time from a groin strain, while Andre Gomes (fractured/dislocated ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) remain long-term absentees.

Bottom club Norwich could be boosted by the return of defender Christoph Zimmermann from the foot injury which has ruled him out since the end of August.

Full-back Jamal Lewis is sidelined by the knee problem which forced an early return from international duty with Northern Ireland, but midfielder Kenny McLean should be available along with Finland striker Teemu Pukki.

Swiss forward Josip Drmic faces up to six weeks out with a hamstring tear picked up against Watford, while centre-backs Grant Hanley (groin) and centre-back Timm Klose (knee) continue their own rehabilitation.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Sidibe, Richarlison, Davies, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Tosun, Lossl, Keane, Baines, Coleman, Kean, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Tettey, Byram, Trybull, McLean, Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez, Pukki, Fahrmann, Zimmermann, Vrancic, Roberts, Cantwell, Amadou, Srbeny