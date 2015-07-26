Delph: Don't compare me to Pogba

Fabian Delph has dismissed comparisons with Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba after securing a "dream" move to Manchester City.

City were reported to be trailing Pogba in the early part of the close season, but appear to have abandoned their pursuit of the France international after snaring Delph from Aston Villa.

"I think I'm a different type of player to Pogba," Delph is quoted as saying by MailOnline. "Whether City were linked with him or not and they're not getting him, I think that's irrelevant to me coming.

"I'm coming as a box-to-box midfield player with a lot of energy and I see myself as quite different to him."

Delph initially pulled out of a move to City before performing a second sensational U-turn to push through his switch to the Etihad Stadium.

"I had great time at Villa and made great friends who I'll keep in touch with, but I'm not really looking back," he added. "I'm not a player who dwells on things. I'm at Manchester City now and looking forward to challenging for titles.

"It's a dream to come to a club as big as City and play Champions League football. That was huge for me. I think for every player, growing up as a kid, you're used to watching it.

"Probably if I hadn't taken this opportunity now it could have passed me by.

"It's just a great club. The opportunity to come and win trophies and play with the best players in the world, to see if I can fit in and make the step up, was too good to turn down."

Delph is preparing to fly home from City's pre-season tour after picking up a hamstring injury during his debut against Real Madrid in Melbourne on Friday.